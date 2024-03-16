In Michigan sensational sentence: son kills 4 schoolmates, parents convicted

James Crumbley, father of the minor responsible for the school massacre in Michigan in 2021, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, with a sentence, which comes after a similar one against his wife, making the couple the first parents of minor perpetrators of mass shootings convicted of murder. Ethan Crumbley, who he was 15 years old when he killed his four schoolmates between the ages of 14 and 17was sentenced last year to life in prison in a trial in which he was tried as an adult on 24 charges, including first-degree murder and terrorism.

For the massacre, which occurred on November 30, 3 years ago, he had used a 9mm Sig Sauer pistol that his father had bought him four days earlier as an early Christmas gift. Parents James and Jennifer Crumbley faced the same charges – that is, of having made a lethal weapon available to their son, who was clearly distressed, in two different proceedings. For both, a hearing has been set for April 9th ​​in which the judge will announce the sentence to which they will be sentenced.