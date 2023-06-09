Trump, seven counts of indictment for the former President

“Seven counts of felonies and federal misdemeanors with potentially serious prison sentences such as obstruction of justice or violation of the Espionage Act,” explained Jim Trusty, Donald Trump’s lawyer, to the media speaking of the summons requested of his illustrious client by the Department of Justice for next Tuesday.

A “heavy” package that could block the race for the presidency in 2024. Some of these crimes were already known as investigated in the register of Mar-a-lago, the tycoon’s villa in Palm Beach, Florida. Others were not yet known. Trump with this quote managed, “obtorto collo”, to become the first former president indicted for federal crimes in the history of the United States. The lawyer explained the terms of the summons which would cover seven charges. All would be part of a broader espionage charge. But not only that because, again Trusty, confirmed that the report would also include the hypothesis of criminal association, obstruction of justice, false statements and even an accusation of conspiracy.

Subscribe to the newsletter

