Stellantis under fire: class action in the US after disappointing results. CEO Carlos Tavares in court

Another problem for Stellantis. After the disappointing half-year results, followed by staff cuts in the United States and the incessant frictions with the Government, John Elkann and Carlos Tavares are now facing a new, and burdensome, crisis. This time the blow comes from within, with the Portuguese manager called to answer to the court in front of the American shareholders of the Group.

In detail, as reported by Milano Finanza, Stellantis has been sued with a class action lawsuit filed by shareholders accusing the Euro-American auto giant of fraud. Investors argue that Stellantis hid crucial information, such as excessive inventory growth and other signs of financial weakness, before reporting disappointing half-year results on July 25. This lack of transparency would have contributed to the dramatic collapse of the share price, thus amplifying the extent of the damage suffered by shareholders.

The complaint was filed on Thursday, August 15, in Manhattan federal court and accuses Stellantis of having artificially inflated its share price for much of 2024Investors say the carmaker led by Tavares has made valuations “extremely positive” on key areas such as inventory, pricing power, new products and operating margin. Claims that were then inevitably denied by the facts: when Stellantis announced its first-half results, adjusted operating profit fell by 40%, falling to 8.46 billion euros compared to the 8.85 billion expected by analysts.

“This lawsuit is baseless and the company intends to defend itself vigorously.“, the group promptly responded in an official statement emailed to Reuters. However, the company also acknowledged that its adjusted operating profit margin fell below its double-digit full-year target. As a result, despite confirming its 2024 estimates, Stellantis shares, listed on the NYSE, fell 9.9% to $17.66 in the two trading days following the announcement.