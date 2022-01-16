The tycoon’s rally in Arizona attacks the “crazy and corrupt” Nancy Pelosi and promises: “It will be a great 2022, we will begin to take back the country”

Two hours of show, of attacks on Joe Biden, on Democrats, on Anthony Fauci, of appeals in defense of the January 6 insurgents, and a return to the old accusations of electoral fraud. The return of Donald Trump on the political scene has not betrayed the expectations: the tycoon thundered at a rally in Florence, Arizona, sending supporters in jubilation, he did so by taking full hands from his classic repertoire but without announcing, not even this time, his official candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections. But he spoke as a candidate sure of his destiny. “Those of 2024 – he prophesied – will be the most important elections in American history”. Those of 2020, he reiterated, were “rigged”.

“I love Arizona – he said – and we got a great victory here, but the Democrats stole thousands of votes and the fake media don’t want to investigate.” “The real insurrection – he added – was not January 6, but November 3, because that day the Democrats attacked American freedoms”. Trump defended his supporters who stormed the Congress buildings. “Those arrested – he denounced – have been abused in prison. Why didn’t they do it with those from Antifa or Black Livers Matter? We need an investigation ». People cheered him, punctuated each passage with shouts, cheers. And when Trump mentioned Biden, which he did very often, there were whistles of disapproval, as well as the address of the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, defined as “crazy” and “corrupt”, and towards the immunologist Anthony Fauci , become the “undisputed king, thanks to Biden”. “I didn’t listen to him when I didn’t agree – he commented – instead he became a big character with Biden”.

Trump rejected the international policy of the White House (“the Chinese no longer fear us, they no longer respect us”), the management of the pandemic (“the supermarket shelves are half empty, before Biden we did not know the term supply chain” ), the vaccine policy (“if you are white they won’t let you access therapies”), confessed that his son Baron had Covid, re-launched the clandestine issue (“tens of millions of illegal immigrants entered”), making an appointment for the elections in November, those for the renewal of the Congress where a large republican victory is announced. «It will be a great 2022 – he promised his supporters – the people will take America back. “And we – he concluded – will take back the White House.” With whom, it seemed superfluous to say.