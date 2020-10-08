The US President cancels participation in the planned second TV duel with challenger Joe Biden. Officially, because he is disturbed by the virtual format caused by Corona. Trump has already admitted what he is really about.

D.onald Trump likes to portray himself as a macho who fearlessly takes over leadership. But now he’s pinching. After his catastrophic performance in the TV duel eight days ago, which caused him to fall further in the polls, he has canceled his participation in the upcoming debate with Joe Biden, which was to be organized in town hall format with questions from the audience.

also read

Trump justified the cancellation with the decision of the organizers to allow the debates to take place virtually via video switch. There are good reasons for this. After all, nobody knows whether the President, who has corona, may still be contagious at the debate next week. And after Trump’s personal doctor lied several times in the past few days about the state of health of the president, there is hardly any trust in the corona tests that the White House wanted to prove before the debate. The fact that the president refuses to use a virtual format even after his illness shows once again how little he has learned from the events of the past few days. And how little he cares about the health of others who might come into contact with him.

also read

In an interview with the TV station “Fox Business” Trump has also given insights into why he is actually backing down: Because he is afraid that he will no longer be able to use his aggressive bullying tactics from the last TV duel, with which he largely prevented a substantive debate. “That’s not what a debate is about,” Trump criticized the virtual format. “You sit behind a computer and discuss. That’s ridiculous, and they’ll cut you off whenever they want. “

also read

That makes it clear what this cancellation is really about: Trump wanted to violently violate the agreed rules of debate in the second duel as well as in the first and fears that the moderator will turn off the microphone for him if he is assaulted again. Finally, the Debate Commission had announced “additional structures” “to ensure a proper discussion”.

also read

So the president is pinching because it would make it harder for him to break the rules. It’s like a notorious foul player complaining that the referee brought yellow and red cards onto the field this time around.

This shows in concentrated form the understanding of norms that characterized Trump’s entire term in office, according to which rules apply to everyone else. But only not for the president himself.