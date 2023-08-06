The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently launched a technical investigation to explore the use of artificial intelligence to improve radio spectrum resource management. FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel praised the potential of this emerging technology to revolutionize the understanding and use of the airwaves across the country. The FCC’s decision was announced following its August meeting, where it approved an ambitious “technical inquiry into spectrum usage data.” This investigation aims to examine the applicability of different techniques to deeply understand the use of radio frequencies, with particular attention to the new frontiers opened by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It should be noted that the study will be limited to the non-federal spectrum only, with awards excluded for government entities such as the military and the FBI. However, this does not reduce Rosenworcel’s enthusiasm for discovering new possibilities for optimizing the use of radio waves for the benefit of the public and businesses.

The main objective of the research is to gain a clear understanding of the feasibility, benefits and limitations of different spectrum utilization techniques. The FCC is actively engaging the public and industry experts in the consultation, seeking feedback regarding best practices, operational considerations, and technical metrics for more efficient and informed use of resources. During the presentation, Jessica Rosenworcel highlighted the growing need for radio waves linked to the expansion of the Internet of Things. The intelligent use of AI, according to the president, could revolutionize the entire system, allowing for better management of transmissions and more effective elimination of interference, thanks to the ability of wireless devices to work in harmony without the need for an authority central. “This data could allow us to develop smarter and more effective policies,” said Rosenworcel, noting that the future of radio spectrum management could be completely transformed thanks to the collaboration between artificial intelligence and wireless devices.