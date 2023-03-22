AThere is a tank on a small platform in the small town of Lima, Ohio. Next to it is the entrance to a huge factory site: the M1 Abrams has been built here for more than forty years. He is respectfully called “The Beast” by the soldiers. It is considered the best battle tank in the world.

Majid Sattar Political correspondent for North America based in Washington.

The tank factory was built during World War II and was modernized several times during the Cold War. For a long time it was subordinate to the army, but now it serves all branches of the armed forces. However, it is not operated by the Ministry of Defence, but by the armaments company “General Dynamics Land Systems”. The factory premises are a high-security wing: barbed wire, cameras everywhere. Taking photos is forbidden. Factory tours are almost impossible. The union also leaves inquiries unanswered. And in the “Beer Barrel” not far from the factory premises, where the workers meet for a pizza at lunchtime, people are also reserved. A portly middle-aged man in a lumberjack shirt and baseball cap says, “Sorry, we’re family. And we keep our affairs private.” It’s a family committed to national security and suitably taciturn.

The mood in the small town in north-eastern Ohio is currently good. The tank factory receives an order to deliver 31 Abrams to Ukraine. A month ago, Secretary of State for the Army Christine Wormuth visited the plant and said that many details were still unclear, such as the model and whether older tanks would be retrofitted. Either way – the plant in Lima will be central to the order. This is not only good news for the 800 employees in the plant. Also for the supply industry. And for the city budget as well, because of the tax revenue. Much in Lima depends on the Abrams tank.



Secretary of State for the Army Christine Wormuth visits the plant in Lima in mid-February.

:



Image: AP



The city administration is located in the center of the 35,000-inhabitant community in an unadorned functional building. The seals of the armed services hang on the wall in the mayor’s antechamber. African-American Sharetta Smith has been Mayor of City Hall since December 2021. She is beaming. It’s a “sense of honor,” she says, because Lima can contribute and play a role in defending democracy in Ukraine. But it is equally difficult. You also have to remember that war is at stake. The reason for the order is a sad one.







Support is bipartisan

Smith tells how closely the fate of the city is linked to the work. The factory is the fourth largest employer in the city. When the decision was made in Washington to deliver Abrams to Kiev, she herself did not receive a call from the capital. You found out from the newspaper. The links between the city administration and the plant are close, and the political support is cross-party. Production issues would be clarified between the Pentagon and General Dynamics.

In this particular case, they were actually settled between the American President and the German Chancellor. In the end, Joe Biden decided to do something his military had been saying for months made no sense. The Abrams tank is not suitable for the war in Ukraine – for technical and logistical reasons. Washington and Berlin had therefore blocked each other for months. Ukraine asked the German government to supply the Leopard II main battle tank and to allow other Europeans to supply the German-made device. But Olaf Scholz insisted that he would only do this in consultation with the Americans. If they deliver the Abrams, then he will deliver the Leopard. The Americans signaled discreetly that they would not mind if the Germans went ahead alone, but would not rush them. However, Scholz did not want to expose himself to Vladimir Putin alone. This was later incorporated into the formula of “strategic lock step”.