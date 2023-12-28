He real estate market in the United States projects a complex scenario for next year, with various forces that will influence the dynamics of home prices. According to reports CBS Newshousing market trends for 2024 reveal a precarious balance between growing demand and persistent inventory shortages.

Inventory shortages, with approximately 4,400,000 units insufficient to meet demand, continue to be a determining factor. This lack of availability gives sellers significant bargaining power, driving up home prices..

High demand, driven by a strong economy, low interest rates and favorable demographic trends, will continue to be a key driver of price increases. Although interest rates have experienced recent increases, remaining at relatively low levels compared to history could maintain affordability for buyersfueling demand and therefore driving prices.

A significant increase in supply, whether through new home construction or homeowners putting their homes up for sale, could offset the shortage and result in lower prices. External factors such as a weakening economy, a sudden increase in interest rates, tax changes or financial disruptions could decrease buyers' ability to purchase homes, negatively impacting demand and, consequently, prices. Overvalued markets could experience stability or slight declinesdepending largely on fluctuations in interest rates.

Interest rate decisions will largely define market conditions

Tips for buyers and sellers

The Federal Reserve's decisions on interest rates will have a significant impact on the market, with a considerable increase that could result in a decrease in home prices. Crucial variations in local markets must be considered before making buying or selling decisions, since real estate is highly localized.

Prepare for a changing market, adapting to fluctuations and changes in supply and demand. The following are analyst tips to prepare for a fluctuating market in 2024:

Buyers

Clearly define your needs and budget, anticipating different scenarios. Maintain flexibility in location and type of housing to access more affordable options. Get mortgage pre-approved to be a more competitive buyer.

Sellers