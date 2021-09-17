“A tragic mistake.” More than twenty days later, the United States confirmed the involuntary killing of ten Afghan civilians, including seven children, in the air raid in Kabul on 29 August. The words of apology are entrusted to the general of the US central command Kenneth McKenzie, who during the day defined “it is unlikely that there were Isis-K militiamen in the car hit in the attack”, as was initially communicated .

The fact had been in the air for weeks, but had never been officially confirmed by the Pentagon, which has so far denied civilian involvement. The United States began the raid with the aim of blocking some suicide bombers from the Afghan fringe of the Islamic State, heading for the Kabul airport to attack the airport, at that moment stormed by thousands of civilians who tried to escape from the dictatorship of the taleban.

Mckenzie said the United States was ready to compensate the families of the killed civilians and said he was “fully responsible for the raid and its tragic ending”, apologizing for the incident.