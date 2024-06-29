USA, the New York Times implores Biden to abandon the race

It is rare, and one cannot recall from memory, that an important American newspaper, perhaps the number one, had an editorial written specifically to “implore” a candidate, even the President, to step aside in the electoral competition.

After the disastrous face-to-face meeting (disastrous for Biden), the first of two, between the senior candidates Biden and Trump, many pundits and commentators expressed doubts about the President’s physical and mental health. But the blow came from the New York Times which wrote an editorial signed by the entire Editorial Committee, with a harsh text and an unequivocal title.

“If he wants to serve his country, President Biden should drop out of the race.” Of course the editorialist gave “to Caesar what is Caesar’s” by recognizing the current President “that he was an admirable president. Under his leadership, the nation has prospered and begun to address a number of long-term challenges, as well as the wounds opened by Trump, which thanks to him have begun to heal”.

USA, Biden immediately responded that he was old but did not want to step aside

Joe Biden he wasted no time and during a public event he clearly said that, even though he knows he is old, that he can no longer walk well or speak as well as he once did, he still has the ability to say things and above all the truth and therefore has no intention of leaving. Regarding the editorial, Biden’s team responded by giving it little value and dismissing the debate as “the result of a bad evening”.

“The last time Joe Biden lost the support of the editorial board of the New York Timeshe did pretty well,” he claimed. Cedric Richmond, Biden’s campaign manager. The reference was to the 2020 Democratic primaries, when the newspaper chose to support Amy Klobuchar or Elizabeth Warren, senators from Minnesota and Massachusetts respectively, rather than Biden. The newspaper’s idea is instead that Biden not only did not pass the test that everyone expected (health and mental cognition) but also increased the “concerns that have been growing for months or even years about his health, his mental abilities and physical in the head of an eighty-one year old.”

USA, many in favor of the editorial but also critics

Obviously the editorial caused a stir in Washington and throughout the country, also triggering some criticism, including that of the media theorist Jeff Jarvisprofessor emeritus at City University of New York who said he was “concerned that the New York Times Editorial Board was quick to judge based on a television performance. The Times and its editor attacked Biden throughout the campaign, complaining that he would not grant them an interview.

Many candidates for re-election, including Barack Obamahad terrible initial debates. The Times ignored it. Even the irresponsible performance of the CNN, which refused to do even the most basic journalism, while Trump spewed lie after lie during the debate. The problem is that it’s not just about the Timesbut also of the Post, of the CNN and Rupert Murdoch’s newspapers (Fox News, New York Post and Wall Street Journal).

The truth is that the American President, whoever he is, has a lot of power and, if he decides to stay in power, it is difficult to get him out. Maybe only a loving wife or a damned strong alternative. The first one is certainly there, the second one is not yet in sight.