Texas, of all places. Solar energy is flourishing in the land of oilmen, gas drillers and climate change downplayors. Last year, the state completed solar energy plants with an output of 6.5 gigawatts. Texas thus left every other state, including California, behind. With the additional capacity in 2023, only California will have more installed solar power in the USA. Within the next ten years, Texas alone will add another 100 gigawatts, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. By comparison, nuclear power plants in the USA have an average output of 1 gigawatt, but supply electricity much more consistently.