The 2024 US elections and the possible return of Donald Trump to the White House are the most anticipated political event of the year

USA, judges pardon Trump. The more than halved fine kicks off his election campaign

Donald Trump has won another battle in court and this represents the definitive step towards being able to run for the again White House. Yesterday was the last day for payment of 464 million dollars which Trump was ordered to pay by the judge for fraud (the Trump Organization was convicted of inflating the value of its properties), but an appeals court Manhattan – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – he has reduced the sum to 175 million and gave to the former president another ten days. Trump must pay the sum or get one third party guarantee who will pay it if he loses on appeal (typically you have to provide cash or real estate as collateral; plus interest).

The former president and candidate for White House instead he is frustrated – continues Il Corriere – for not having managed to postpone beyond April 15th the beginning of first criminal trial against him (a first for a US president). It was originally scheduled to begin yesterday in New York. It's about the process of having falsified documents on payments made to the porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about alleged sexual relations before the 2016 elections.