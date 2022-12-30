“The tax returns show once again how proudly I was successful,” said Donald Trump

After a long tug of war, The US House Oversight Committee has published the tax returns of former US President Donald Trump covering the years from 2015 to 2020. The American media report it.

According to published documents, Donald Trump had overseas bank accounts between 2015 and 2020, including one in China between 2015 and 2017. The documents shed light on Trump’s finances and complement the partial information leaked over the years.

Trump’s bank account in China

Donald Trump, while he was US president, had bank accounts abroad, particularly in the United Kingdom, Ireland, China and Saint Martin. From the documentation, analyzed by the New York Times, it emerges that Trump paid nearly $200,000 in taxes to China in 2020. In the same year, during the presidential election campaign, the then head of the White House accused Joe Biden of being “weak” towards Beijing and of “selling out” the country to the People’s Republic.

The Chinese bank accountagain according to the New York Times, he was linked to Trump International Hotels Management which he was developing in the Asian country. Among other things, the statement shows that much of the presidential income derives from interest rates on loans granted to children.

The attack on the Democrats

Trump slammed Democrats after the House released his 2015-2020 tax return. “The Democrats should never have done this, the Supreme Court should never have passed this, and it’s going to lead to horrible things for so many people. Tax returns once again show how much proudly I succeeded and how I was able to use depreciation and various other tax deductions as an incentive to create thousands of jobs and wonderful structures and businesses,” Trump said.

