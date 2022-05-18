USA, ranked first for “financial opacity”

A real surprise but, according to the estimates of the British organization Tax Justice Network (TJN) and its Financial Secrecy Index, the United States is the worst country in terms of financial “opacity”. In practice, the one where it would seem easier to hide money that is not really “clear”. Together, on this unenviable podium, they are also found Switzerland and Singapore. The USA have, in this edition, ousted from the podium the Cayman Islands – British overseas territory known for its convenient tax regimes. These dropped to 14th place because, for the first time, they disclosed data on what they actually offer fiscally to non-residents. Immobile in its position always remains Switzerland which would have an even worse opacity rating than the American one, but the weight of financial services given to non-residents is very low in percentage terms, only 4%. Together with the USA the new entry on the podium is Singapore.

USA, the country is followed by Switzerland, Singapore and Hong Kong

Honk Kong is in fourth place, followed by Luxembourg, which, however, does not include Brussels. Perhaps for a minimum of modesty since it is the heart of the European Union. But the surprises continue if you look the top ten presented by the British organization. Germany is seventh, Japan sixth, the United Arab Emirates eighth, and the British Virgin Islands and Guernsey (British) round out the series. The good news is that the financial secrecy index appears to be declining thanks to improved laws on beneficial ownership, information sharing and money laundering.

Financial opacity, Italy is also less transparent

Unfortunately, the increase in financial opacity in heavy countries such as United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Germany and even Italy, overall improvement is slowing. However, the figure is impressive, approximately 9.5 billion euros, which the rich, more or less honest, are able to hide. A figure that is many times higher than the Italian GDP. But why is the United States, so rigorous and heavy in hitting tax evaders, in the first place? The North American country has, in some states, like Delaware or Nevada, has rather interesting regimes. The same Secretary of the Treasury, the powerful and competent Janet Yellen said at the end of the year that the “United States could be the best place to launder and hide illicit profits”. The Financial Secrecy Index, or SFI, reveals the extent to which countries allow for offshore money hiding and laundering. The final score attributed to each territory, out of 141 jurisdictions analyzed, it depends both on the opacity of its legislation and on the volume of financial services offered to non-residents on the global total. And the United States showed a worsening of both variables compared to 2020: opacity increased due to the return “to violate international standards and information exchange practices while the volume of offshore financial services grew by 21%. reaching 25.8% of financial services provided to non-residents globally from all jurisdictions. “The conclusion of the UK report is heavy “It is hypocritical that the United States, under the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) and Associated Intergovernmental Agreements (IGA), requires countries to share information on US taxpayers’ offshore financial accounts, while the United States shares little or nothing with the countries on their own residents. “

