After having undermined gender conventions, with a version in which she carries out jobs traditionally considered “masculine”, and having attacked the canons of beauty, Barbie now tackles the theme of skill: Mattel has launched the first doll of the famous brand on the market with Down syndrome. The US toy giant tries to make the iconic model as inclusive as possible, after the “curvy” Barbie, the very tall one, the short one, the deaf Barbie, the one in a wheelchair and the one with a prosthetic leg.

A contemporary evolution of the original doll, born in 1959, with long legs, a slim waist and long blonde hair. An unattainable fee for girls: according to a study by the University of South Australia there was a one in 100,000 chance that a woman could look like a Barbie, which is why over time several organizations had fought for the product to take on an more realistic in which all could be reflected. Mattel said it worked closely with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to ensure the doll faithfully represented a person with Down syndrome.

“This means a lot to our community, who for the first time can play with a Barbie doll that looks like her,” said association president Kandi Pickard. The doll also wears a necklace that represents the three tips of the 21st chromosome, which causes the syndrome. “As the doll brand with the most representations of diversity on the market, Barbie plays an important role in every boy’s and girl’s first experiences, and as such we are committed to doing our part to counter social stigma through play,” said Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie & Dolls at Mattel.

Ambassadors of the launch in Italy are Luca Trapanese and his daughter Alba, a girl with Down syndrome adopted in 2018. The man founded “A Ruota Libera Onlus” and has been carrying out a series of projects related to disabilities for many years. On his Instagram profile he commented: “Today is a special day for Alba and for children like her! Barbie has given an incredible gift to everyone, to make a Barbie with Down syndrome. It is very important for children to feel welcome in play and to recognize themselves in it. Alba immediately recognized herself in the new Barbie and wanted to play creating many adventures. There are many ways we have to give everyone the opportunity to feel included in daily life, for this I thank Mattel for this important intuition which has great social value”.