The Fed doubles the speed of tapering to $ 30 billion a month from the previous $ 15 billion

There economic growth, despite the risks coming from the Covid, is now a fact, as evidenced by the dynamics linked to employment, however rise in inflation it raises more than one alarm and then the Fed changes course (confirming the forecast on the eve).

There US central bank has in fact decided to accelerate on the path of reducing asset purchases, doubling them from the previous $ 15 billion a month to $ 30 billion starting next January.

All this leaving unchanged the interest rates between 0 and 0.25 per cent. One level, the governor assured Jerome Powell, which “will not be touched until we finish tapering”, although there may be an upward revision (“we are well positioned to do so, if necessary”) even “before reaching maximum occupancy”.

After all, the successes linked to work dynamics “Progress has been made towards full employment”, certified by the October data, led the Fed to decide to “speed up on tapering“, that could “end in March“, As in the end the current economic growth is such” that it no longer needs aid “, explained the governor again during the press conference at the end of the Fed meeting.

A meeting that also brought one as a dowry revision of estimates on GDP growth and the inflationary spiral in the US for the current year and in the short and medium term.

Well, the Fed revised its growth estimates slightly downwards, bringing them to 5.5% in 2021, while forecasts are up for next year (at 4%) and reduced to 2.2% for the following year. On the other hand, the forecasts are up sharply inflation: 5.3% at the end of 2021, 2.6% in 2022 and 2.3% in 2023. As for interest rates, on the other hand, from the dot plots (the intentions of the FOMC members) it emerges that the US Central Bank assumes three increases in the next year and as many in the following year.

Returning to the tapering, starting next January, we will proceed further a reduce the monthly pace of purchases of Treasury securities, bringing them to at least $ 40 billion a month, while purchases of agency mortgage-backed securities will amount to at least $ 20 billion a month (thus a further doubling of what was decided at this meeting).

However, the Fed warns, “we are ready to adjust the pace of purchases based on changes in the prospects of economic growth “and on the basis of the trend of inflation, the jump of which was not caused” by the growth of wages “, explained Powell.

On everything remains the shadow of the coronavirus and of new Omicron variant, on which “the path of the economy continues to depend” even if “people, wave after wave, are now learning to live with it”.

Pushed by the Federal Reserve, Wall Street closed the third weekly session with a sharp rise. The Dow Jones final settled at 35,927 points, up 1.08%, the S&P 500 rose 1.64% to 4,710 points, while the Nasdaq it gained 2.15% to finish at 15,565 points. On the equity front in particular the stocks of the technological sector, with Intel at + 1.95%, Cisco + 3.74%, Microsoft + 1.92%, Apple it started running again with a + 2.85% at 179.30 dollars per share.