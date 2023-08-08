Usa, the establishment rejects Joe Biden’s candidacy for president with the downgrade of Fitch

On the USA the nightmare falls rating downgrade. The assessment on the ability to repay one’s debt was rejected by the credit rating agency Fitch Ratings, Inc.which deprived the United States of the coveted AAA level, the maximum mark in the scale of international ratings, with the effect of a cold shower on the race for the White House (to be held in November 2024), stranger and more unpublished than the last themes.

Thus the agitation of the establishment rises in the face of a possible duel. On one side stirs a challenger, Donald Trump, loaded with 5 trials (one of which for subversion of the state); on the other, he aims to be reconfirmed as an octogenarian Joe Biden, also half crippled by his son Hunter’s legal troubles. According to Dagospia reports, i major American economic powerswhich Fitch acted as spokesman by announcing, through the downgrade, a substantial rejection of Biden’s candidacy.

An invitation to retire was also expressed by the former president Barack Obama, during a private lunch with Joe Biden in late June. As the Washington Post revealed, Obama allegedly warned his former vice president not to underestimate Trump’s political strengths, namely the extremely loyal following that the “belly” of the country has for the tycoon, supported by a system of conservative media. But Biden played deaf to Obama’s suggestion that he drop his candidacy and here comes the downgrade to his policy by Fitch.

