USA, the American economy is booming

Joe Biden may be an old president, and he may be in an image crisis, but the American economy under his leadership is doing very well. And this despite these being times of inflation, high rates and geopolitical turbulence. In June, for example, well over 100 million people were created. 206,000 new non-farm jobs, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Department of Labor. The positive trend in the labor market has continued unceasingly for a good 42 months with an unemployment rate of 4.1% (a very slight increase after 30 months at 4%). American economists measure the health of the labor market with two different surveys. The first, the one on employers, revealed a greater push for jobs than the one made on families which, instead, detects the unemployment rate. The slight discrepancies could be due, according to many observers, on the one hand to the underestimation of companies that close or open, on the other to the difficult counting of jobs among the immigrant population.

USA, even Jerome Powell recognizes the good health of the country’s economy

The powerful voice of the president of the United States also intervened to recognize the good health of the star-spangled economy. Federal Reserve, Jerome Powelll “We often have to deal with conflicting results. But it is important to address the uncertainty surrounding the data. However, the overall picture is one of a strong and gradually cooling labor market.” Despite the Fed’s aggressive policy, the labor market responded well, showing surprising resilience. On the other hand, the Federal Reserve’s measures were necessary because inflation was the highest in over 40 years. But the progressive rebalancing of the labor market (job offers and unemployed workers), according to the Federal Reserve’s number one, is reducing the risk of an inconsiderate increase in wages that could restart the price/inflation spiral.

US, a progressive rebalancing between supply and demand of jobs is healthy, according to Powell

In June, hourly earnings rose by 0.3%, bringing the annual rate to 3.9%, below 4.1% in May. “The strong job creation of the past two years has been accompanied by an increase in the supply of workers, reflecting the increase in the activity rate among people aged 25 to 54 and the maintenance of a strong immigration rate. Nominal wage growth has slowed over the past year and the gap between the number of jobs and workers has narrowed. Overall, a broad set of indicators suggests that labor market conditions have returned to the levels they were at the eve of the pandemic: relatively tight, but not overheated.” Given this situation and with an unemployment rate between 4% and 4.2%, many analysts expect that interest rates will remain at 23-year highs until the first possible cut of 0.25 points at the last meeting of the summer, on September 17-18. Bets are being accepted.