US Economy: Between Light and Shadow

Price Index, Producer Price Index (PPI) and Retail Sales are the three key indicators to assess a possible upcoming fall of the American economy or a recovery thanks to a sustained rate cut. The stock default of a few days ago and the tensions on inflation are not leaving analysts and investors at ease. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the PCI grew by 0.2% and 2.9% on an annual basis compared to 3% last month. Core inflation (which excludes energy and food) increased by 0.2% in July (0.1% in June) and by 3.2% (3.3% in the previous month). Although inflation seems to be under control, the Fed’s 2% target seems to be still far away. The item that most keeps the inflation index under tension it’s the constructionEnergy prices have not changed, food prices have not changed either, while housing prices (which also includes car insurance, home furnishings and operation, education, leisure and personal care) rose 0.4% in July (90% of all increases). By contrast, used cars and trucks, medical care, airline tickets and clothing showed decreases.

US Economy, the data “under special observation” by Jerome Powell

All data that Jerome Powell, Fed Chairman, will have to take into account to decide on a sustained cut in interest rates in September. The slowdown in employment in July also highlighted the risk of a severe slowdown in the star-spangled economy. All bond market operators are hoping for a rapid trend of lowering rates, at least by half a point. But the Fed’s decision will also be influenced by the progress of negotiations in the Israel-Palestine conflict and between Russia and Ukraine. The persistence of core inflation is what worries the Fed most. By the end of 2023, it had largely returned to pre-pandemic levels, but the rapid increase in rents in the CPI data continued through much of the first half of 2024. In June, however, they slowed sharply, recording the smallest monthly increase since mid-2021, followed by a slight rebound in July. In short, a picture of extreme volatility, made up of hopes followed by disappointments in a continuous seesaw. There are still a few weeks to go until the September meeting and everyone, including the men at the Fed, is hoping that the economic picture of the most powerful economy in the world will stabilize. Only in this way will it be possible to finally reduce interest rates and give new impetus to the US economy and by extension to that of the entire world.