USA, the Democratic convention begins. Harris ahead in the polls

The Democratic convention is ready to go. At the United Arena in Chicago, Illinois, it will begin in a few hours the most important political event of the Democratic campaign that will lead up to the nomination acceptance speech of US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday. Many political leaders were called to speak in front of the audience of thousands of delegates. The official program does not indicate the time due to the many interventions planned and also for security reasons.. Today will be the day of the speech by the President of the United States Joe Biden, who will aim to recall the successes of his administration, starting with the bipartisan plan on infrastructurebut also that of the first lady, Jill Biden. The program indicates a window that goes from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm, which corresponds to 11:30 pm-4:30 am on Tuesday morning in Italy.