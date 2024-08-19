USA, the Democratic convention begins. Harris ahead in the polls
The Democratic convention is ready to go. At the United Arena in Chicago, Illinois, it will begin in a few hours the most important political event of the Democratic campaign that will lead up to the nomination acceptance speech of US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday. Many political leaders were called to speak in front of the audience of thousands of delegates. The official program does not indicate the time due to the many interventions planned and also for security reasons.. Today will be the day of the speech by the President of the United States Joe Biden, who will aim to recall the successes of his administration, starting with the bipartisan plan on infrastructurebut also that of the first lady, Jill Biden. The program indicates a window that goes from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm, which corresponds to 11:30 pm-4:30 am on Tuesday morning in Italy.
Also expected today is the greeting message from the mayor of Chicago, Democrat Brandon Johnson, and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Democrat, who has long been a candidate for Harris’s running mate. Former first lady and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is also expected to speak later in the evening.
Tomorrow evening, Instead, it will be the day of former President Barack Obama. His speech is highly anticipated, also because he was the last to formalize his support for Harris. Former first lady Michelle Obama will also take the stage to confirm her support for the Harris-Walz duo.
Organizers have not officially announced the day Obama’s wife will speak, but Axios reports that it will be tomorrow. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries will speak on the same day. Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff will take the stage. Wednesday will be the day Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will accept his nomination for vice president.
Thursday closing with Harris’s speech. Each day will have a theme: today is “For the People”; tomorrow “A Bold Vision for America’s Future”; Wednesday “A Fight for Our Freedoms” and Thursday, to conclude the convention, “For Our Future”. The events will be broadcast on numerous platforms: in addition to the convention website, live broadcasts are planned, among others, also on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.
Meanwhile, new polls show her ahead or tied in a series of swing states that are crucial for the November polls.Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina, four states in the so-called Sun Belt, the southern belt of the sun, are suddenly within reach after having long seemed favorable to Republican opponent Donald Trump.
