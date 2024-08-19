US, the Dems’ electoral move: Taylor Swift to officially launch Harris’ candidacy

Kamal Harris will challenge Donald Trump for the presidential elections of United States. All that is missing is the official announcement that will come at the end of the Democratic Congress that will start today in Chicago. There is no longer any doubt, Biden’s vice will challenge the tycoon. But the Dems need a strong message to launch his candidacy. First – reports Il Corriere della Sera – there was Michelle Obamanow that the Democratic candidacy games have ended and even the most hopeful have had to convince themselves that the former first lady he never wanted to get into the fraythere is another name that is continually being tossed around by Democratic fans looking for a savior capable of securing victory in November: Taylor Swift.

When it arrives – continues Il Corriere – the endorsement capable of mobilize the crowds? Maybe in Chicago, with a surprise appearance at the big Democratic party? And will the candidate join her on stage? Will she also be there? Beyoncewho had already sung for then-candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016 and allowed Harris to use her song “Freedom” as the campaign anthem? There is even an online petition titled “democracy is at stake” that invites the two singers to perform together for the good of the country. For now, neither Kamala’s staff nor the agents of the two stars have commented. We will know in three days. Donald Trumpmeanwhile, will hold a series of rallies in swing states during the convention (in Pennsylvania Monday, in Michigan Tuesday while his deputy JD Vance will be in Wisconsin; in North Carolina Wednesday and in Arizona Friday): a sort of “counter-program” focused on three themes: economy, crime and immigration.