USA, Democrats try everything: Biden’s replacement turned into a show

THE American Democrats I’m dealing with the case Joe Biden. More and more members of Congress have decided to abandon him and the pressure is growing for him to make a step back in view of the presidential elections in November. The head of the White House is considered no longer up to his role due to his advanced age. But while the Republicans are rejoicing for the mental decline Biden, a law professor has launched among Democratic donors a plan to enlist three women and shuffle the cards: Michelle Obama, Taylor Swift and Oprah Winfrey. The three stars – reports La Repubblica – would be called to lead public forums to quickly evaluate the best alternative to Bidenif the President of the United States decides to withdraw after the disastrous performance in the televised duel with Donald Trump.

The plan, revealed by the investigative journalism site Semafor, has a name, “Blitz primary”, it seems more like political fantasy and a symptom of the galloping desperation of the Democratsbut it is considered the only way to find a fast and winning alternative to Biden less than four months before the elections, scheduled for November 5. The plan – continues La Repubblica – would develop in this way: Biden expected to withdraw nomination by mid-July and announce the start of the new system, with the support of Vice President Kamala Harris. Potential candidates would have just days to come forward. The winner, chosen from six finalists based on the votes of the delegates cast in sprint primarieswould be announced on August 21, on the third day of the Democratic convention scheduled for Chicago. As if it were the Oscar Nightto indicate the name would be the same Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. But Biden continues on: “I will retire only if the Lord asks me to.“.