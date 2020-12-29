W.A few weeks after the end of the flight ban, a passenger flight with the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft took off again for the first time on Tuesday. American Airlines starts the route from Miami to New York with the aircraft, which has been technically completely overhauled after two crashes. For Boeing, it is a further step out of the worst crisis in the company’s 100-year history, which was made even worse by the corona shock in aviation.

The successful Boeing 737 MAX model was taken out of service in March 2019 after two crashes with a total of 346 deaths in Indonesia and Ethiopia. Problems with the control system were considered to be the cause of the accident. The US aviation authority FAA approved flight operations again in mid-November after changing the control software and with requirements for pilot training.

also read Most powerful aircraft manufacturer

The supervisory authority was accused of negligence in controlling the powerful US aircraft manufacturer because of the accidents. After a change in the law passed over the weekend, the FAA has to reform its certification processes in order to isolate itself from pressure from the supervised. The FAA is no longer allowed to pay its employees bonuses for meeting the manufacturer’s deadlines. At Boeing, the safety culture is to be reviewed. Criminal investigations against those responsible at the aircraft manufacturer are still ongoing.