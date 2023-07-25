USA: The body of Obama’s personal cook is found on an island in Massachusetts

The authorities of the state of Massachusetts (USA) found this Monday the lifeless body of personal cook of former US President Barack Obama (2009 – 2017)inside a lake on the island of Martha’s Vineyard.

Local police found the body of Tafari Campbell, who had worked for the Obamas since they were in the White House, around 10 am, authorities said in a statement.

Campbell, 43, drowned in a lake near the Obama residence on the exclusive island of Martha’s Vineyard, police said, but neither the former president nor his family were in the area at the time of the incident.

The former president and his wife, Michelle Obama, said in a statement that Tafari was “part of his family” and recalled that they met him when he worked in the White House kitchen.

“We got to know him as a warm, funny and extraordinarily kind person who made our lives just a little bit warmer,” the couple said.

The authorities began rescue activities on Sunday night after being alerted that aA person who was stand up paddle boarding had disappeared.

