Trump Attack, Ballistics Expert Speaks With Business: “Failures in clearing the area and dismantling the weapon. But that’s why the Tycoon was saved”

Safety and precision. Two things that have definitely been missing on Saturday night (Italian), when the former US president Donald Trump was shot in the ear, during a rally in Pennsylvania. The attacker was immediately neutralized, but not before firing five to seven shots, which hit – in addition to the Tycoon – three other people.

Security, we were saying, the task of the American Secret Service, which was immediately accused of the flaw in the system that allowed the attacker to climb undisturbed onto the roof of a nearby building and point the gun at Trump. But also precision, that of the sniper himself, a 20-year-old named Thomas Matthew Crooks, who failed to make the “shot of his life” despite the weapon he was holding, which according to the news report was an AR 15 carbine.

To understand which of these two aspects had the greatest impact on the success of the attack, what was going through the mind of Donald Trump’s attacker and, last but not least, what the American Secret Services (under the magnifying glass by Congress) got wrong, Affaritaliani.it he spoke with Massimiliano Burri, ballistics expert of the Court of Rome, Armourer and Advisor to the National Proof House.

Let’s start with the more technical question: what kind of weapon did Thomas Matthew Crooks use?

We do not have absolute certainty, because the FBI refuses to provide data on the shooting. But from the technical characteristics it seems to be an AR 15 carbine caliber 223-5.6 mm, which works in semi-automatic mode. It can use magazines of 10/20 or 30 rounds. It is a weapon not too long, with a barrel of 16 inches (35-36 cm), and it uses a cartridge that can give the bullet a velocity of about 950 meters per second. A light weapon that weighs about 3 kg, ergonomic, but above all very precise.

Yet it seems that this “precision” has been missing…

That’s true, but for reasons that don’t depend on the weapon itself. First, the target subject (in this case Trump) was in constant motion during the speech. This probably meant that the attacker was unable to direct the bullet where he hoped.

Furthermore, Crooks’ story shows his lack of experience: it is obvious that if you do not know what you have to do, you are “improvised”, you are more likely to make mistakes. This makes it clear that most likely there is nothing behind it, except the madness of this boy.

The distance also appears to have been very short.

The distance, in fact, was not that great given the characteristics of the weapon used. We are talking about the roof of a building 137 meters away, right in front of the stage where Trump was speaking. A truly limited distance, considering that shots were made with that weapon even from 1 km. And in fact, I repeat, this is not the point.

And which?

Simply the error in aiming, which may have been due to the movement of the target and inexperience. We can certainly say that Crooks shot to kill: the former president was hit while speaking on stage by a small-caliber bullet in the right ear. This tells us that he had aimed at the head and that by a real miracle the Tycoon was not hit.

Let’s talk about security. It is inevitable to think that something went wrong in the management of the event…

Surely something was missing in the security service. There was no so-called “clearing of the area”: when there are major events, the area is first surrounded, and checked step by step by the police, even with the help of dogs. After that, the area should be sealed off: and this was missing! The subsequent check was not there. Furthermore, it must be considered that the weapon, any weapon, can be dismantled: the attacker will have broken it down into its parts and put it in a case, in a backpack. This does not change, obviously, the fact that security should have noticed it.

In the United States, getting a gun is very easy. Was it the same in this case?

Yes, the AR 15 is a very popular weapon in the United States, being a national product manufactured for over 60 years. And then, since there is a lot of competition, the price is very low: we are talking about about 600 dollars. In any case, a civilian buys this type of weapon only and exclusively for hunting or target shooting. It has no other uses.