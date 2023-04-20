Angry that children playing on a nearby basketball court had thrown the ball in his garden, a man left his house firing a rifle, wounding a 6-year-old girl and her father. Yet another shocking incident from the new American ‘Far West’ has occurred in North Carolina, where the police are now hunting down 24-year-old Robert Louis Singletary, who has been indicted for attempted murder, assault with a weapon and illegal possession of weapons.

“We don’t even know that man, why did he shoot me and my dad?“said the little girl, who was wounded in the face by a fragment of a bullet, to the microphones of a local broadcaster. When Singletary started shooting at the children, the father intervened to protect them and the man chased him, wounding him behind. “He looked at my husband and my daughter and said ‘I want to kill you” says his wife Ashley Hilderbrand, while the shocked grandmother remembers that the man fired until he ran out of bullets.