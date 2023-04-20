A 6-year-old girl and her father were seriously injured by a man who started shooting when a basketball landed in the backyard of his home in Gastonia, North Carolina. Cnn reports it. According to Gaston County Police, the prime suspect is 24-year-old African American Robert Louis Singletary, who is considered armed and dangerous. Officers said another person was involved in the shooting but was not injured.

Police sought and obtained arrest warrants against Singletary for attempted first-degree murder, assault with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon. «The children were playing basketball, the ball ended up in the courtyard and they went to get it. We never expected anyone to shoot. It’s madness,” a neighbor told WBTV.

