First test flight for the B-21 Raider, the US Air Force’s new stealth nuclear bomber. The aircraft flew from Northrop Grumman Palmdale, California. The US Air Force is planning to build 100 warplanes using advanced materials and stealth technology to make them more resilient in a possible future conflict.

“The B-21 Raider is undergoing flight tests,” Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said. These tests, Stefanek continued, “are a fundamental step in the campaign to provide attack capabilities” even at “long range” with the aim of “deterring aggression and strategic attacks against the United States, allies and partners”.