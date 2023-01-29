USA, the American economy in moderate health despite the Fed rates

The US economy appears to be responding quite well to the Federal Reserve’s inflation cure. A cure with interest rate increases, among the most robust since the early 1980s. Heavy rates to contain an inflationary trend at the top of the last 40 years. However, the savings made by Americans during Covid and the unexpected growth of jobs are giving oxygen to the economy. In addition, there has been an increase in public spending, especially by the federal government. So, according to official data, the United States closed the 2022 growing albeit in the presence of still high inflation (at 6.5% from over 10% a few months ago)) and unemployment back to 3.5% pre-pandemic. However, the Fed’s decisions have also slowed down the real estate sector in general, from the construction of new buildings to the purchase of used and new properties.

US, the Fed begins to slow down rate hikes

Despite this “bubbly” economy, some observers are convinced that, towards the end of the year, the country could enter a mild recession. recession that the National Bureau of Economic Research, defines it as “a significant generalized decline in economic activity that lasts more than a few months”. For his part, the spokesman for the Department of Commerce’s Office of Economic Analysis explained that “real GDP growth arises from the growth of private savings, consumer spending, federal, state and local government spending and non-residential fixed investment, partly offset by a decline in residential fixed investment, and declines in exports and imports. The Federal Reserve has already begun to slow the pace of interest rate hikes.

Usa, Powell will continue with rates until victory over inflation

The next increase should be 0.25 points, after the 0.5 point increase in December, with an official price of money between 4.25%-4.5%. However, Central Bank President Jerome Powell has repeatedly said that the enemy to beat is inflation and rate hikes will not stop until it is brought under control. Such a situation undeniably satisfied iPresident Biden grappling with support for the war in Ukraine more and more expensive and not fully understood by the American people and with the great bet of the IRA (Inflation Reduction Act) expected in 2023. A law which, with a “monster” allocation of 400 billion dollars, should facilitate businesses and families in green transition. An unprecedented amount of subsidies to convince businesses to return to invest in the United States, and families to buy American, especially green. A kind of MAGA (Make America Great Again) of Trumpian memory but this time based on environmental improvement. Something that, it could give Europe headaches which, after months, does not seem to have completely succeeded in freeing itself from Russian energy dependence nor is it completely united on aid to Ukraine. But the matches of the two continents are playing with different means and protagonists. Only 2023 will be able to give more comprehensive answers.

