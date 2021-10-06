The gangster Scarface died in this residence in 1947: a petition prevented the demolition by the previous owners

YOU LOVE ME. A 1920s villa, built on an island in the Bay of Biscay – in Miami Beach, USA – that belonged to gangster Al Capone, was sold for 13.4 million euros, almost five million more than they had paid. the current owners only a few months ago.

Previous buyers had bought the property only last August for 9.3 million euros and wanted to demolish the residence to build a new one. However, the project sparked the ire of groups defending Miami Beach’s historic heritage, which collected more than 25,000 signatures to curb the demolition. The new owner is the company 93 Palm Residence Llc.

Built in 1922, the house has two floors and a Spanish-style facade. Inside there is a guest residence, an approximately 18-meter-long swimming pool, a private beach overlooking the bay, seven bedrooms and five bathrooms and a 30-meter-long private dock. The property extends over 9,000 square meters.

The house is one of the oldest in Miami Beach and originally belonged to Clarence Busch, who at the time controlled the largest beer company in the world. In 1928, Busch sold the residence to Al Capone for $ 40,000. The gangster, also known as “Scarface” for the scars he had on his face, died in this very residence in 1947 of a heart attack, after a life of fortunes based on illegal alcohol trafficking, during the period in which prohibition was in force, and on the clandestine game. Many of Al Capone’s items will be auctioned on October 8 at the Sutter Club in Sacramento, California.