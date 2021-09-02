High noon in Texas. Already in the limelight due to the recent approval of the new anti-abortion legislation, the American state is once again making a name for itself. From 1 September, anyone who legally possesses a firearm will be able to carry it in public without the need to exhibit a permit or prove that they have received adequate training. After the measure was promulgated last June by the Republican governor Greg Abbott (close to the Trumpian wing of the party), the new measure has officially entered into force. Everyone will be able to carry their own pistol, but they don’t necessarily know how to use it: a measure that alarms the local police, fearful of having to face scenes from rustic Cavalry, saloon-style settling of scores.

The new measure applies only to guns: in fact in Texas it was already allowed for years to go around with the so-called “long guns”. Before the “House Bill 1927” (the state law governing the possession of firearms) was changed, a pistol was only allowed to purchase on display of a license, issued after completing a training cycle and passing a written and practical test. The only limitations now concern people who have received criminal convictions, and in general all those who have received a ban from a state judge.

Although supporters of the new law point out that “a barrier that limited the US constitutional right to possess weapons, governed by the second amendment to the Bill of Rights,” has finally been demolished, according to what Republican Senator Charles Schwertner said, many are looking forward to it. suspicion of the new status quo. Even in a state that has always been famous for being a laboratory of conservative politics: in the last year in Texas there have been more than 3,200 shootings, an increase of 14%. “Demanding a little training when walking around the street with a gun isn’t asking too much,” said Dallas Police Department chief Eddie Garcia. “All this will make our work much more dangerous: how are we going to understand if those who are armed represent a danger or not?”.

Known for being the leader among US states when it comes to applying the death penalty, Texas is now joining Iowa, Tennessee, Montana, Utah and Wyoming, which in 2021 relaxed the requirements for purchasing and owning weapons. : decisions in contrast with the positions of President Joe Biden, who had threatened a squeeze at the national level, in the wake of the mass shootings that have hit the United States in recent times.