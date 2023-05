How did you feel about the content of this article?

Immigrants camped in El Paso, Texas, waiting to cross the US border. | Photo: EFE/ Jorge Fuentelsaz

Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent a busload of illegal immigrants to Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris’ neighborhood in Washington.

As published by National Reviewthe action took place last Sunday (15), Mother’s Day, as a form of protest against the end of the health measure known as Title 42, which provided for the immediate expulsion of illegal immigrants from the United States as a strategy to contain Covid-19.

According to the National Reviewthe bus parked at the Washington Naval Observatory and carried immigrants mostly from Del Rio, a city located in southern Texas and bordering Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.

This is not the first time immigrants have been sent to the vice president’s residence. On Christmas Eve last year, Republican Governor Abbott sent three buses with more than 100 people, also to the Naval Observatory. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, tipped for the next presidential race, has adopted the same attitude in recent months, sending buses to cities considered progressive, especially New York, as a form of criticism of the “extremely negligent” border enforcement policy adopted. by the government of Joe Biden, which, in the view of the governors, has contributed to an immigration crisis in the country.