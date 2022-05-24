Home page World

Of: Richard Strobl

Split

Police officers gather at the scene after a shot in an elementary school. © Dario Lopez-Mills/dpa

A shooting spree has occurred at an elementary school in Texas, USA. 15 deaths are currently reported.

San Antonio/Uvalde – A gun attack at a Texas elementary school has killed 14 children and a teacher. The attacker was also dead, said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday. The attack happened at an elementary school in the small town of Uvalde, 135 kilometers west of San Antonio.

Shooting spree in the USA: 18-year-old shoots 14 children and a teacher at an elementary school

CNN also reports, citing the governor, that the perpetrator is an 18-year-old resident of the small town. “It is believed that he abandoned his vehicle and entered Robb Primary School in Uvalde with a pistol and may have had a rifle, but that has not been confirmed according to my most recent report,” the US media quoted him as saying Politician.

The 18-year-old then shot and killed more than a dozen children and a teacher “in a horrific, incomprehensible manner,” Abbott said Washington Post quoted. According to the newspaper, a 66-year-old woman and a ten-year-old girl are currently in critical condition.

It is not yet clear how the shooter himself died. According to Abbott, it is currently believed that officials responded and killed him.