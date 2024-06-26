Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Will it also increase Vladimir Putin’s Russian losses? The USA is apparently sending a new type of weapon to the real Ukraine war for testing.

Kiev – Vladimir Putin still hasn’t had enough. The losses for Russia in the Ukraine war are simply devastating. Most recently, a Ukrainian ATACMS attack caused fear and terror among Russian tourists in Crimea, in the bloodshed that Moscow insidiously started.

Weapons for Ukraine: USA to have new howitzer tested by Kiev in war

The massive ATACMS medium-range missiles are not the only heavy weapons that Kiev has received from the USA since Putin’s illegal attack. They also include the powerful Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and the militarily controversial M1 Abrams battle tanks.

Washington is now allegedly testing another weapon in Ukraine that has been in testing by the United States armed forces since 2021. The online newspaper KyivPost.

Artillery howitzer for Ukraine army: USA apparently sends the 2-CT Hawkeye

According to the report, the light howitzer 2-CT Hawkeye from the American arms manufacturer AM General is in question. This is an artillery cannon with a caliber of 105 millimeters that is mounted on a Humvee military jeep and can be fired from the loading area. For comparison: the standard NATO caliber, which is used in the German Panzerhaubitze 2000, for example, is 155 millimeters for grenades.

The US company AM General writes on its Website on the new development in the armaments sector: “Our mobile howitzer system, a 105 mm howitzer mounted on a Humvee 2-CT, is the lightest and most maneuverable self-propelled howitzer in the world. The system consists of two trucks and has no trailer, which allows for high mobility.” The ammunition is carried in a second Humvee truck.

Mobile howitzer from the USA: Ukrainian army probably tests it against Russia

According to AM General, the “use of a digital fire control system” including digital on-board communication enables direct coordination with the infantry as to exactly where the foot soldiers need support fire during their battles. This should of course also minimize the risk of “friendly fire”, i.e. losses due to friendly fire. At least that is the theory.

In the “product description”, AM General repeatedly highlights the vehicle’s supposedly high mobility. It supposedly only takes around 90 seconds from stopping the vehicle until the artillery cannon fires. The Humvee, which as a carrier vehicle can reach speeds of up to around 110 km/h on paved surfaces, is also ready to drive off again in three minutes. This allows the soldiers to quickly withdraw the 2-CT Hawkeye from possible counterfire and move to a safe position. This is all the more important on the battlefield in times of kamikaze drones.

Artillery weapon from the USA: a light howitzer 2-CT Hawkeye. © Screenshot X@JonHawkes275

Losses for Russia: 2-CT Hawkeye howitzer becomes a threat to Putin’s soldiers

As the KyivPost writes that an innovative hydraulic support system reduces the recoil of the weapon by up to 70 percent. Two-man crew members of the 2-CT Hawkeye can supposedly fire up to eight shots per minute. According to the report, the firing distance is up to eleven kilometers. However, the report does not say how many of the howitzers are in use on the Ukraine front and to what extent they are affecting Putin’s invasion troops. (pm)