Washington – Tens of thousands of people took part in a protest march in the US capital Washington against racism and Police violence demonstrated against blacks. They gathered under the motto “Take your knee off our neck” Protesters on the Friday before Lincoln Memorial – where exactly 57 years ago the civil rights activist Martin Luther King had given his famous speech “I Have a Dream” (“I have a dream”).

“A knee is pressing on the neck of democracy, and our nation can no longer live without the oxygen of freedom,” said King’s son Martin Luther King III on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall. He called for change in US society. “Rhetoric and marches” alone are not enough.

The march was after the death of African American George Floyd * organized during a brutal police operation in Minneapolis in late May, the date chosen was the 57th anniversary of the King’s speech. A white one police officer would have Floyd His knee was pushed back for more than eight minutes, although the 46-year-old complained more than 20 times that he could not breathe *.

The brutal death of the family father sparked protests against racism and Police violence across the country. Floyd became a symbol of the movement “Black Lives Matter “*.

USA: Speeches by relatives of George Floyd and other African American victims

In the demonstration relatives stopped on Friday Floyds and relatives of other African American victims of police violence speeches. “I wish George were here to see this,” said Floyd’s brother Philonise, who repeatedly fought against tears during his speech. “My brother cannot be a voice today,” said Floyds sister Bridgett. “We have to be that voice. We have to be the change. “

Also the father of last Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin through seven Police bullets seriously injured in the back Jacob Blake performed at the rally. He complained that the US had “two judicial systems” – one for whites and one for blacks. “Every black in the United States will rise. We’re fed up. I’m sick of it.”

Police violence against African American has been causing outrage in the for years United States. There have been a number of headline incidents since the beginning of the year.

US election campaign: Critics accuse Trump of ignoring racism

The Black Lives Matter Protests have long been a central theme of this year Presidential campaign. For months now, President Donald Trump has been focusing on violent clashes that the Protests overshadowed over and over again. The self-proclaimed “President of Law and Order” speaks of acts of “anarchists and looters” and calls for tough action by the security forces.

Critics throw that Right-wing populists proposed the underlying problem of the protests racism to ignore and belittle in the country. In his nomination speech on Thursday evening, the president condemned, among other things, the riots in Kenosha after the police shots on Jacob Blake – so far, however, he has not said a word about the shots themselves.

His challenger Joe Biden Opposition Democrats, on the other hand, had expressed understanding for the anger of African Americans in the country and, in the event of an election victory, against racism and Police violence promised. *Merkur.de and tz.de are part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.

