A federal judge in Memphis, Tennessee, has temporarily blocked the entry into force of a law that aimed to limit the performances of drag queens in the state, arguing that it was a measure “too vague and excessively prohibitive against freedom of expression”. The American media report it.

The law was passed in February by the governor of the state, the Republican, Bill Lee, the latest in a series of measures against drag queens approved in recent months by about 15 states led by the Grand old party. Performers, artists and activists have criticized the measures accusing them of being unconstitutional and at risk of causing further harassment and violence against gay and transgender people.