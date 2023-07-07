On July 6, the planet average reached 17.23 degrees Celsius, marking the third consecutive day of record temperatures. Added to the alarming number of deaths from extreme heat in the US are eight million deaths due to poor air quality, a product of greenhouse gases.

Prior to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) summit, the United States’ special climate envoy, John Kerry, warned about the importance of taking urgent action against global warming.

The official explained that some ten million people die globally every year from extreme heat. At the same time, he highlighted that another eight million people die from poor air quality due to greenhouse gas pollution. “It is time that people recognize the importance of reducing emissions,” Kerry said.

The pronouncement took place in Vienna, just before the meeting that brings together representatives of more than 50 States and which focuses on the implications that climate change will have on the security and stability of the world.

Kerry also stated that “the whole world is realizing that humanity is behind on this issue” and stressed that “it is time to get serious and recognize the importance of reducing emissions.”

The Earth breaks the temperature record again

The conference takes place on the same day that the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer revealed that Thursday was the third unofficial temperature record on Earth.

On July 6, the planetary average reached 17.23 degrees Celsius, which is 0.5 degrees higher than the mark of 17.18 recorded on Tuesday and equaled on Wednesday..

The tool uses satellite data and computer simulations to measure the state of the planet and according to the measurements, in Jingxing, China, 43.3 degrees Celsius was recorded.

High temperatures and sweltering heat were also recorded in Beijing on July 7, 2023. ©Andy Wong/AP

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said Thursday that it could not confirm the data because it is partially the result of computer modeling.

However, the agency acknowledged that “we are in a warm period due to climate change.”

Record ocean temperatures raise Atlantic hurricane forecast

On the other hand, meteorology experts from Colorado State University once again raised their estimate of tropical storms during this year’s Atlantic hurricane season, this due to record sea surface temperatures.

Already last month, the group had raised its outlook for the season, but now it is estimated that 18 named storms could produce about nine hurricanes, of which at least four could become destructive phenomena with winds of up to 179 kilometers per hour.

The researchers explained that, historically, the presence of El Niño has suppressed or decreased hurricane activity, but on this occasion, despite the fact that the phenomenon was declared this week, the warmer ocean waters have offset that effect.







05:21 El Niño and La Niña are the most powerful fluctuations in the climate system on a global scale. © France 24

The experts added that warmer waters fuel stronger storms because they carry more steam into the air, which can produce heavier precipitation.

With Reuters and AP