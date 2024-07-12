The Magnificent Seven Burn 600 Billion and Influence the Stock Market Even If Everything Around Them Is Growing

The S&P 500 ended yesterday’s session with its worst daily performance of the year, recording a decline of 2.24%, a decline that exceeds the -2.05% of April 19, 2024. This brings to two the total number of sessions with a decline greater than 2% since the beginning of the year, the same number observed in the same period of 2023.

Today’s decline is due to a particularly interesting market dynamic: Although about 84% of the shares traded on the NYSE have seen an increase and about 80% of the volumes are growing, the‘The S&P 500 saw only 107 stocks decline, mainly due to the “Magnificent 7.” Tech giants’ losses from Tesla (-8.44%) to Apple (-2.32%) heavily impacted the index, burning a total of about $600 billion in a single day. The “Magnificent 7” contributed decisively to the decline of the S&P 500, generating a loss of about -117 basis points, which represents 136% of the overall decline of -0.86%. Without this heavy negative contribution, the index could have closed in positive territory or with a much more contained decline. In contrast, the ETF that tracks the S&P 500 in an equally weighted way closed with a gain of 1.21%.

New inflation data for June, both headline and core, showed a bigger-than-expected decline. This has led over 98% of the market to bet on a Fed rate cut in September.up from less than 77% the day before. Optimism about a possible improvement in credit conditions has supported traditional sectors, while investors have started to reduce positions in artificial intelligence stocks, worried that recent gains will not support expectations for future growth.

The question that many investors ask themselves is in fact: AI stocks are overvalued? The 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of AI stocks recently hit around 33x, just 1x below the all-time high set in 2023. In comparison, the S&P 500 has a P/E of around 22x, creating a valuation gap of 11x. This gap is the highest since June 2023, when the gap was 15x, and is nearly 4x higher than in December 2022. Since then, Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing have risen 677% and 130%, respectively.

The Technology and Communications sectors were the only ones to close lower in yesterday’s session, with Technology as the only equally weighted sector in the red. This put pressure on the Nasdaq index, which significantly underperformed the Russell 2000 by 4.9 percentage points. A similar deviation had only been seen on November 9, 2020, the day after Pfizer published the results of the phase 3 of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The more tech rises, the closer the rotation to the broader market will be, with rotations expected to smaller, cheaper, and rate-sensitive regions, from real estate to Europe. Earnings season kicks off today with results from major financial institutions such as JP Morgan and Citibank. Investors will be particularly interested in comments on consumer health and business and household loan growth trends, as well as any regional differences. For the second quarter, the S&P 500 is forecast to grow earnings by 8.8% year-over-year, the strongest growth rate since the first quarter of 2022. Eight of the seventeen major sectors are also expected to post positive earnings growth. This year, market returns will be primarily driven by positive earnings growth, rather than valuation expansion, which characterized last year’s returns.

*Italian Market Analyst at eToro