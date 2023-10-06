He leaves teaching to dedicate himself full time to porn videos on Only Fans. Coexistence between these two commitments had become impossible and the school kicked her out, making her make the final decision.

Brianna Coppage, a young English teacher at a high school in Franklin County, Missouri, is moved in the video in which she announces her decision. “I don’t want to go to war on the school district,” she said, “I’m really ready for peace.” She and her husband will dedicate themselves full time to shooting hardcore videos. Her resignation after St. Clair High School, a school north of St. Louis, suspended her on September 27, overwhelmed by the scandal: students, parents and teachers discovered that in the evening the teacher was the protagonist of videos in red lights. They recognized her from her tattoos.

the reasons, he then explained, are of an economic nature: with his teacher’s salary (around 42 thousand dollars a year) he was unable to repay the school debt incurred in order to pay for his university studies. With her videos he earns twice as much as her: the videos of her broadcast on her OnlyFans channel guarantee her between 8 and 10 thousand dollars a month, more than double her salary as a teacher.

And while the story goes around the world, the teacher has become famous on social media, so much so that someone offered her to shoot porn films.

The teacher’s economic choice has brought attention back to the issue of the cost of school debt, which risks strangling many teachers. In many cases the amount to be repaid exceeds 200 thousand dollars. To study at major universities you also need 70-80 million dollars a year. Those who do not have the scholarship often have to take out a mortgage to cover the costs. Then, once a job is found, the former student will begin to repay the debt. But it is not easy. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are forced to accept any second job to free themselves from debt: doctors end up also working as drivers for Uber, financial analysts become door-to-door delivery boys. Over the last ten years, with the increase in university costs, this has become a social emergency and source of anguish. The President of the United States, Joe Biden, has recently approved another huge debt relief for 125 thousand students, with a federal expenditure of 9 billion dollars.

Although the Supreme Court has scuttled the Biden debt relief plan of 20 thousand dollars for hundreds of thousands of former students, the American administration is circumventing the ban with a series of measures: another 53 thousand people will have their debt canceled with a other federal program. Discounts are provided for 22 thousand people who have total or permanent disabilities. According to Biden, all the measures will lead to the cancellation of a 127 billion dollar debt, which will affect almost three million and 600 thousand Americans.