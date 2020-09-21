I.n the case of the letter containing highly toxic ricin sent to the White House, there was an arrest. The woman was arrested on the border between the US state of New York and Canada, three sources from police circles confirmed the AP news agency on Sunday. She has been held in custody by US Customs and charges are expected.

The letter to the White House was apparently sent in Canada, said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. He was intercepted last week at a government facility and mail to the White House was screened.

US President Donald Trump and a preliminary report suggested that a test for ricin had been positive, officials said anonymously. Ricin can be fatal even in small amounts.

In 2018, a US Navy veteran was arrested and confessed to sending a letter to Trump and members of his administration containing a substance that is used to make ricin. The letters were intercepted and no one was injured. In 2014, a Mississippi man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after sending letters containing castor dust to former President Barack Obama.