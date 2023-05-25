Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Staged or not? The drone attack on the Kremlin poses many mysteries. © IMAGO/Kremlin Red Square CCTV

New findings after the drone attack: The United States assumes a special operation by Ukraine. Wasn’t the attack staged by the Kremlin?

Moscow – Search for clues in Moscow: After the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin, the guesswork continues about the originator. The US secret services are now suspecting Ukrainian special forces to be behind the attack. That reports the New York Times citing unnamed US government sources. As a result, the previous representations get deep cracks. Because many military observers have so far assumed that the Kremlin was staging.

The incident had caused a stir in the past few weeks. At the beginning of May, the Kremlin announced that it had successfully repelled an attack with two drones. Moscow accused Kiev of an attempted attack on President Vladimir Putin, who was in the Kremlin at the time. While a Kremlin spokesman blamed the United States for responsibility, security advisors and Russian ministers threatened the West with countermeasures. However, Kiev and Washington have denied any involvement in the incident.

Drone attack on the Kremlin: US suspects Ukraine behind the attack on Putin

Nevertheless, the US intelligence services cannot rule out that the operation could have been carried out by Ukrainian units or partisans. Intercepted messages are said to support this assessment. Among other things, Ukrainian politicians are said to have said in the wiretapped messages that they believed their country was attacking them. However, according to the report, the United States has concrete indications as to which government officials, units or agents could be involved in the attack New York Times not before. It is also unclear whether President Volodymyr Zelenskyj could have known about an operation. That is why there is only a “low degree of certainty” for the time being.

The report cannot be independently verified. So far there has been a lot of speculation in this case. Several international military experts have always spoken of a staging by Russia. It was considered unlikely that drones could fly unnoticed towards the Kremlin for so long. The unanimous tenor was that by staging the incident, Putin wanted to justify further acts of war.

Sabotage in the Ukraine war makes Russia’s attacks more difficult

However, Ukraine had repeatedly attracted attention with high-profile actions in the Ukraine war. Only a few days ago, two anti-Russian partisan groups succeeded in attacking military installations on Russian soil. Before that, there had been repeated acts of sabotage on roads, rails and bridges, with the aim of stopping Russian supplies in the war of aggression against Ukraine. The targeted pinpricks behind the front line are considered part of a large-scale counteroffensive. (jkf/with material of dpa)