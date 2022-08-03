The one arrested for 4th of july parade shooting outside of Chicago (USA), Robert Crimowhich resulted in 7 dead and nearly fifty wounded, He pleaded “not guilty” on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old appeared before the Justice of the American county of Lake (Illinois), indicated the ultra-conservative chain Fox News.

The state of Illinois, where Highland Park is located, where the shooting took place, does not contemplate the death penalty. If the suspect is found guilty, the law requires that the sentence be life imprisonment no chance of parole.

Crimo faces 117 criminal charges for first degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Authorities arrive at the scene of the shooting, where a US independence parade was taking place. Photo: Jim Vondruska/Getty Images/AFP

The young man allegedly climbed onto a rooftop near a parade for Independence Day, which is celebrated in the US on July 4, and fired indiscriminately more than 70 times into the crowd.

Highland Park Police revealed that he spent weeks planning the shooting and that he disguised himself in women’s clothing to avoid suspicion during his escape. He was arrested hours after the attack, after a brief uneventful manhunt.

Investigators confirmed that the suspect purchased the shooting weapon, a high-caliber rifle, legally, and that he also had other firearms that he had also legally acquired and with which he is believed to have contemplated a second attack that did not occur. .

EFE

