From: Andrew Apetz

An American soldier stands in front of a Patriot air defense system. (Archive photo) © Jakub Kaminski/dpa

The Patriot system is one of the most modern air defense systems in the world. Even the US underestimated the potential of their own weapon in the Ukraine war.

Washington/Kyiv – Im Ukraine war puts Russia his airstrikes unconditionally, but the defending one Ukraine appears to be well armed: It was not until the beginning of May that the Russian leadership ordered Kiev to be bombarded with hypersonic missiles of the Kinshale type – a weapon that had previously been considered unstoppable. The attack was repelled with ease by the Ukrainian Air Forcenot least because of the out American Patriot air defense system.

Meanwhile, several offensives with Putin’s “Secret Weapon” thwarted and the Kremlin is in turmoil over the failed attack attempts. At least as surprised by the strength of the Ukrainian air defense are the USA. According to a military expert, the Pentagon is baffled by the potential Ukrainian soldiers are unlocking from the foreign missile system.

USA surprises with its own air defense system

In an interview with the Ukrainian radio station NV says Ivan Kirichevsky, an expert at the military media and consulting company Defense Express, on the deployment of the Patriot air defense system in Ukraine. “The United States has long pondered whether or not to give us Patriots,” Kirichevskiy said. “It turns out that our air defense forces, with crash-course training, literally squeezed a capability out of the Patriot that the Pentagon didn’t think was possible.”

Since operating the air defense system requires in-depth training, according to Kirichevsky, the US was extremely surprised when the Russian Kinzhal missile was fired for the first time: “When CNN reported on the downing of the Kinzhal, they enthusiastically quoted the words of a US official: ‘Imagine if they were able to shoot down several anti-aircraft missiles at once in such a short time – at least one, but it definitely hit the Kinzhal’ ‘ said the military expert.

After intensive efforts by the Ukrainians to provide the advanced air defense system, the US last March trained Ukrainian troops for ten weeks in the maintenance and operation of the system. American and Western officials were pleasantly surprised at how quickly Ukrainians learned to deal with the Patriots, reported CNN.

Patriot defense systems active in Ukraine war since April

In April, Ukraine received three units of the high-tech air defense system from the United States, Germany and the Netherlands. “Today our beautiful Ukrainian skies will be safer because of the arrival of Patriot air defense systems in Ukraine,” Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on April 19 in a statement on his social media channels. In the Ukraine war, the Patriot systems are primarily intended to ward off large-scale rocket attacks on important cities such as Kiev.

Patriot anti-aircraft system Patriot ("Phased Array Tracking Radar for Intercept on Target") is one of the most modern air defense systems in the world. This can be used to combat enemy aircraft, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. At a distance of around 100 kilometers and up to an altitude of 30 kilometers, the missiles can hit targets in an imaginary bell around the position – depending on the guided missile used.

Washington agreed in October 2022 to Kyiv to deliver the Patriot missile systems. Russia had threatened to do so shortly before the delivery of the Patriot defense systems arrived in April conflict with Ukraine to escalate due to a “provocation” from the West. (aa)