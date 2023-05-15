There US Supreme Court blocks Alabama’s attempt to carry out an execution by lethal injectionconfirming the ruling of the lower court which established that the convict’s request to be sent to death by lethal gas is acceptable.

Kenneth Smith, sentenced to death for murdering a woman in 1988, opposes execution by lethal injection arguing that it would cause him pain so as to violate the eighth amendment to the Constitution which bans “cruel and unusual” punishments “. Last November, the Atlanta-based appeals court upheld his appeal in which he recalled that Alamaba provides for the use of lethal gas as a method of execution.

Alabama maintains that although the method has existed since 2018, a protocol for executions with lethal gas has not yet been finalized. He also disputes the fact that Smith did not choose the alternative method 30 days before the execution date last November when Smith was placed on the lethal injection couch, but for more than an hour the executioners did not they managed to find the veins to inject the lethal cocktail. When midnight arrived, the prison management had to suspend the execution.