The Supreme Court in the United States has halted the imminent execution of Richard Glossip’s death sentence in Oklahoma. The Court’s decision was eagerly awaited. Glossip’s case had attracted national and international attention, in part due to the considerable intervention of a bipartisan group of lawyers and Attorney General Gentner F. Drummond.

Drummond, who took office in January, argued that a report commissioned by his office, and another commissioned by a law firm, threw serious doubts that Glossip, on death row for a 1997 murder, ever received a fair trial. Among other things, the reports alleged that prosecutors had deprived Glossip’s attorneys of key information about a crucial witness and failed to correct perjury in the case.

“Glossip’s death sentence cannot be upheld,” Drummond wrote to the Supreme Court in an amicus brief in support of Glossip’s petition seeking a stay of his scheduled May 18 execution. Glossip, now 60, was convicted of killing Barry Van Treese in a room at the Best Budget Inn in Oklahoma City, owned and operated by Van Treese.