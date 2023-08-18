A pact that could provide for the “duty of consultations” in the event of a crisis. This is also among the results that could arrive today from the “historic” Camp David summit between US President Joe Biden, South Korean Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. This was highlighted by the South Korean agency Yonhap, which underlines how, according to observers, it remains to be seen whether the term ‘duty’ will be put on paper between the North Korean military threats, China’s assertiveness in the region and the Russian invasion of the Ukraine.

Although US officials were quick to point out that today’s trilateral – with the aim of strengthening the partnership, taking the “trilateral relationship to a new level” – is not about the Asian giant or a specific challenge in the region, but the The objective is to improve cooperation between the three countries, especially after South Korea and Japan have turned the page in the framework of a rapprochement to which US pressure has also contributed. Biden, says the White House, “hopes” that Tokyo and Seoul will be able to mend relations”.

According to the White House, which underlines how the Indo-Pacific region is considered a priority, the three leaders will make a commitment on consultations in “critical circumstances” and the “commitment to consult” should be read considering that the three countries share a “interconnected security environment” and that “what poses a threat to one is fundamentally a threat to all”. For White House officials, this is not about a “collective defense commitment” but about creating a “common security platform that will increasingly incentivize leaders and security officials to work together whenever they face a challenge and to ensure that response policy actions are taken together.”

Among the expected initiatives a ‘direct line’

It is no coincidence that China is making its voice heard on what it considers “attempts to form small cliques and exclusive groups by bringing confrontation and military blocs to the Asia-Pacific”. Two days ago, the Chinese Global Times criticized what for Beijing is the goal of the summit, to put together a “mini-NATO”.

Kishida and Yoon are the first foreign leaders welcomed to Camp David by the Biden administration, the first since 2015 when Barack Obama hosted the six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council. At the top of the agenda are closer military cooperation between the US, Japan and South Korea, the goal of maintaining peace and stability in the area of ​​Taiwan (a de facto independent island for which Beijing wants “reunification” ), the increase in Chinese activities in the Pacific islands, the “provocations” of North Korea and Pyongyang’s support for Russia which invaded Ukraine in February last year.

The summit, which will open at 5 pm Italian time, should conclude with various documents, including one on the ‘Camp David Principles’, as guidelines for trilateral cooperation, and one on the ‘Camp David Spirit’, which outlines a vision for cooperation and its implementation plan. Yoon, Biden and Kishida will also agree on the organization of trilateral summits on an annual basis and among the initiatives there is a direct line between the three countries.