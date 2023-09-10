USA, many billions added to American GDP

In America, this summer, the dollar turned pink. This is because four terrible “girls” like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Margot Robbie, the protagonist and producer of Barbie and Greta Gerwig, the director, have generated business in their respective businesses, between July and September, activities amounting to something like 7 billion dollars . A figure estimated in a Morgan Stanley report that observed the spending on the two stars’ concerts and the stratospheric success of the film Barbie.

These are impressive results and it is therefore not surprising that Taylor Swift can organize 25 concerts in the States at each of which the average cost of flights, hotels, restaurants and tickets will be around 1200 dollars per person. And again Taylor Swift will arrive in Spain in 2024 “The Eras Tour” with a single concert scheduled for May 30th at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. In just one day, tickets went on sale on July 13th and sold out the same day. And the many dissatisfied fans created a hashtag for a second concert. Still cheap if you compare these costs to what Beyoncé fans will spend to participate in her Renassaince World Tour, something like 1800 dollars on average for the complete package.

USA, two thirds of American GDP comes from consumption

Subscribe to the newsletter

