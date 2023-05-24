One year after the Uvalde massacre, another shooting in an American school. In Pittsburgh, a student shot and killed a fellow student in front of a school, Oliver Citywide Academy. The boy who opened fire then fled on foot, but was caught.

The student killed was a minor, like the attacker, but their exact age has not yet been provided. The shooting took place around 7.30 before the start of lessons and there were no injuries, also because many students had not yet arrived at school. Last year, at a small-town Texas elementary school, an 18-year-old killed 19 students and two teachers before being killed by police.