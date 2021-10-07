An American federal judge has issued a ruling to block the law banning abortion from six weeks of pregnancy in Texas. Texas judge Robert Pitman said he made this choice because the law “illegally prevents women from exercising control over their lives”, which amounts to “deprivation” of “an important right”. In concrete terms, the Pitman provision prevents any state official – including judges and court secretaries – from enforcing the law and orders the adoption of measures designed to inform judicial and private officials who decide to defend the law of the fact that this is blocked.

The Biden administration opposed the law, one of the most restrictive laws in force in the United States.