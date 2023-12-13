US President Joe ''Biden will do everything in his power to help Zelensky'', but the Ukrainian leader's mission to Washington was ''a hole in the water'' and Ukraine's position is now '' 'on a level of relative weakness that could benefit Putin on a political level''. Stefano Stefanini, senior advisor of ISPI and former Italian ambassador to NATO, explained this to Adnkronos, stating that ''Ukraine's problem will be to get through 2024 without Russia reinvigorating too much and with the American aid that has dried up''.

In the aftermath of Zelensky's visit to the United States, where the Ukrainian leader did ''the possible and the impossible by going to Washington in person'', it can be said that ''the relations between Biden and Zelensky have not changed'' . Because ''the opposition to the latest aid package for Ukraine does not depend on Biden, who will try to recover everything possible in the folds of the Pentagon budget. But from what the experts tell me there isn't much.” The blockade, Stefanini continued, ''depends on the Republicans in Congress who make it a question of internal politics and demand in exchange the closure of the border with Mexico and use this issue to put Biden in difficulty''. After all, ''the United States is already in an election campaign''.

That of the US Congress is ''a vision that to say is short-sighted is an understatement'', continues Stefanini, but ''Biden is the president and in a democratic country Parliament holds the purse strings. And if Parliament cuts funding it doesn't depend on Biden''. We will then have to see who will be the next occupant of the White House, but Stefanini recalls that ''we are also voting for a third of the Senate and for the renewal of the House of Representatives, so we will have to see what the majority will be''.

At the moment, however, ''the problem for Ukraine is to carry on through 2024 without Russia reinvigorating itself too much'', underlines Stefanini, to reflect on ''Ukrainian ability to hold on with the large channel of American aid , which on a military level were the most important, which risks if not drying up at least drying up''. In this context, ''Putin may take advantage on a military level if the lack of aid decreases the capacity of the Ukrainian resistance, but seeing how the Ukrainians have fought so far, probably not''. But Putin ''can benefit greatly on a political level because the Ukrainians are in a position of greater weakness'' after ''in these years of war they have had a great breath of political oxygen from American and European support''. That of Europe holds, ''but if the American side weakens it is a source of concern'' as well as ''difficulties in maintaining psychological and political stability for Zelensky'' and the Ukrainians.

On the Middle East front, however, ''a tug of war is underway between Biden and Netanyahu'', with the president of the United States finding himself in a ''position of strength compared to the Israeli prime minister'' whom he is asking to ' 'take charge of the solution to the Palestinian problem once the military operation is completed''. It is difficult to predict the outcome of the confrontation, but ''30 years after the Oslo agreements it is even more difficult to be optimistic about the two-state solution'' for Israelis and Palestinians, a point on which the USA is putting pressure, Stefanini states. ''Since his first visit to Israel, Biden had recommended not to exaggerate in the response'' to the attack launched by Hamas and to ''have regard for civilian victims''.

Furthermore, Biden, also ''through the Secretary of State'' Antony Blinken, has repeatedly underlined the importance of ''looking to the post-war period and taking charge of the two-state solution once the right to self-defense has been exhausted and military capabilities have been eliminated. of Hamas''. On this point, however, ''Netanyahu falters, he has not given any indication of wanting to follow this path'', states Stefanini, underlining at the same time that the Israeli prime minister ''finds himself in a position of great difficulty even within the his country where he has a very low level of consensus''.

It is true, Stefanini reflects, that ''sometimes solutions arise from crises'', as was the case for ''the peace treaty between Egypt and Israel which still holds today, which was achieved in the aftermath of the Yom war Kippur which in some respects presents similarities with the Hamas attack on 7 October''. It is ''not so much in the barbarism perpetrated, but in taking the Israelis by surprise – recalls the former representative to NATO – The war was very hard for the Israelis, but in the end the then Prime Minister Golda Meir resigned''. At present, however, '' Netanyahu does not seem to mention '' a similar scenario, '' then who knows ''.

What is certain is that Netanyahu's position is ''vulnerable, there is the question of the trials against him and then Golda Meir was in another position''. She had ''accepted that the responsibility falls on the leader, while Netanyahu has already tried to free himself by blaming the military and the security services''. In this context, it is important for the prime minister and for Israel as a whole to maintain good relations with the United States. On the international scene, Stefanini continues, ''Israel depends on the political support of the United States in order not to find itself completely isolated'', on the ''flow of American supplies'' and also benefits from the role of ''deterrence that Washington is exercising towards 'Iran''.

On the other hand, ''the United States has removed Israel's chestnuts from the fire by vetoing the ceasefire resolution presented to the United Nations Security Council'' and what they are asking for now ''is not a ceasefire immediate fire, but they recognize Israel's right to conduct the military operation against Hamas''. What Washington is asking is that ''these operations be carried out with greater attention to the humanitarian crisis that has been created in Gaza and that we think about the future of Gaza which does not envisage an Israeli occupation, but returning to the objective of the two-state solution ''.